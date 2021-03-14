Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Rises By 66.7%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CPPSF remained flat at $$54.03 during midday trading on Friday. Cassiopea has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

