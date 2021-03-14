Short Interest in Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Rises By 66.7%

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
CPPSF remained flat at $$54.03 during midday trading on Friday. Cassiopea has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.
Cassiopea Company Profile
