Short Interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Increases By 65.8%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 943,400 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the February 11th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLII traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 825,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,938. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Get Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.