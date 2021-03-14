Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Increases By 59.2%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 11th total of 7,430,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,451,728 shares of company stock worth $145,913,905 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on WISH. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

