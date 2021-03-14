Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Declines By 46.7%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,762. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.75.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
