Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Declines By 46.7%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,762. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

