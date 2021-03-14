Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Rises By 59.5%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the February 11th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 614.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DAIUF stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

