Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Decreases By 47.3%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the February 11th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 166,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,852. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 8.76.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

