Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Increases By 73.7%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 11th total of 892,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,514 shares of company stock worth $471,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

