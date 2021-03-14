Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Expands By 54.6%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.71. 22,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,422. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.