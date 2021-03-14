Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Decreases By 46.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 11th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ETB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
