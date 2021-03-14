Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Rises By 62.4%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 128,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,521. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

