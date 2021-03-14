Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Grows By 61.2%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ERGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 36,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Entia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Entia Biosciences Company Profile
