Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Grows By 61.2%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ERGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 36,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Entia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

