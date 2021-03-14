Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Decreases By 46.7%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

