Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Decreases By 46.7%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

