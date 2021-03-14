Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Declines By 43.8%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.1 days.

EXXRF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. Exor has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

