Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Rises By 59.3%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of FDEU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

