Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Increases By 75.7%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 11th total of 922,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 106.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fluent in the third quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 575,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

