Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Rises By 61.4%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of FRHHF remained flat at $$1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546. Freshii has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company’s Company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

