Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 67.8%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

