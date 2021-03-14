Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 67.8%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
