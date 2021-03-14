Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 57.4%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 11th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,512. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.