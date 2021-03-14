Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Increases By 62.8%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 11th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 11,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,961. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

