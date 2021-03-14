Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Expands By 59.4%

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the February 11th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000.

HZAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,954. Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

