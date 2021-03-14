Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Increases By 76.3%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 13,004,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,395,648. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

