Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Increases By 76.3%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 13,004,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,395,648. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.