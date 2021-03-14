Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Expands By 66.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Infinite Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 31,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,148. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
Infinite Group Company Profile
