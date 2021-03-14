Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Expands By 66.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Infinite Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 31,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,148. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Infinite Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions that are intended to deliver measurable results to small and medium sized businesses, government agencies and commercial enterprises. It provides managed services that include managing edge operations and implementing complex programs in advanced server management, desktop and server monitoring and remediation, help desk and call center, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and project management.

