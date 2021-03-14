Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Expands By 61.1%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after buying an additional 68,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

INFU stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

