Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Declines By 47.8%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$10.91 during trading on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.