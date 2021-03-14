Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Expands By 66.4%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 11th total of 3,488,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.72.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
