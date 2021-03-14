Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Expands By 66.4%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 11th total of 3,488,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

