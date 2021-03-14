Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Drops By 60.7%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the February 11th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,029,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. 2,778,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,816. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,402,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,805,000.

