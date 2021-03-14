Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Decreases By 44.6%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 96,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.91.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.