Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Decreases By 44.6%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 96,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.