Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Decreases By 47.2%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the February 11th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KHRNF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 1,501,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,931. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

