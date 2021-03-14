Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expands By 73.6%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the February 11th total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 46,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,416. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $488,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

