Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Grows By 76.0%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 11th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MAIFF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 47,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
