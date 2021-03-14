Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Grows By 76.0%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 11th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAIFF stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 47,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

