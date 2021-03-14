Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 69.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MALRF remained flat at $$32.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

