Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Decreases By 69.3%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the February 11th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MINE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 122,791,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,200,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Minerco has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

