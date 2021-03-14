Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Decreases By 69.3%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the February 11th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MINE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 122,791,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,200,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Minerco has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Minerco Company Profile
