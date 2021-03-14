Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Drops By 70.0%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MOJGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,460. Mojave Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About Mojave Gold
