Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Drops By 70.0%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOJGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,460. Mojave Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

About Mojave Gold

Mojave Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.

