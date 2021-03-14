Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Decreases By 45.9%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 388,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$62.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788. Moncler has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

