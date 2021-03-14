Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Grows By 62.1%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Myrexis stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Myrexis has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

