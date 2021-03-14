Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Increases By 61.8%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 11th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE NGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 309,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,676. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.