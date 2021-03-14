Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Grows By 59.7%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,537. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.00% of Natural Health Trends worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

