Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Decreases By 48.1%

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. 69,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,519. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

