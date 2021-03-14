Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Increases By 67.7%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the February 11th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

NCLTF traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $181.88. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.23. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.21.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.