Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rises By 65.4%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 11th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NNGRY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 9,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,077. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. NN Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

