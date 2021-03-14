Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 69.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the February 11th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

