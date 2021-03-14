Short Interest in Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Decreases By 69.4%

Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the February 11th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGBL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 16,995,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,340,961. Notis Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Notis Global

Notis Global, Inc, provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

