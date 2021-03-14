Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Decreases By 44.9%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 33,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,350. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

