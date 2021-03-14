Short Interest in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Drops By 64.2%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the February 11th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

