Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Drops By 38.0%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

