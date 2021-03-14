Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declines By 43.9%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. 44,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,190. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

