Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expands By 64.5%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the February 11th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 495,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,626. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

