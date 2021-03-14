Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Drops By 67.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 205,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,239. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

