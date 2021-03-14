Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Drops By 67.6%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 205,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,239. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
