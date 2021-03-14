Short Interest in Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 44.4%

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RKUNY stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,040. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Rakuten has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Rakuten alerts:

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rakuten will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rakuten in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.