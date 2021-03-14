Short Interest in RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Drops By 70.0%

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 495,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.43.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.