Short Interest in RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Drops By 70.0%

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 495,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.43.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ampakines, which are small molecule compounds to enhance the excitatory actions of the neurotransmitter glutamate at the alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptor complex; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

